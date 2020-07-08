search
Marketing 2 min read

LinkedIn Introduces Page Invitation Credits to Curb Spamming

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Jul 07, 2020 at 11:04 pm GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
Jul 07, 2020 at 11:04 pm GMT
Marketing 2 min read
13_Phunkod / Shutterstock.com

13_Phunkod / Shutterstock.com

LinkedIn has introduced page invitation credits, alongside other measures, to prevent users from spamming page follow invites.

The new page invitation credits can limit the number of invites that LinkedIn page admins can send out each month.

For a while now, LinkedIn has struggled with the page-follow invitation spam. It involves a page admin inviting their connections to follow their company page in an irrelevant or unsolicited way.

Before now, page admins could send as much as 50 invites per day. That’s a whopping 1,500 invites every month.

To curb this practice, LinkedIn initially removed the ability to invite connections to follow company pages. However, the social networking site soon restored the function in November of last year.

Now, LinkedIn is adding new limits to prevent abuse of page follow invitation.

The company’s help page reads:

As a LinkedIn Page Admin, you can grow your follower base by inviting your 1st-degree connections to follow your page. Every page is granted monthly invitation credits, which are shared across all Admins of the Page.

Here’s how it works.

Using LinkedIn Page Invitation Credits

Page admins will now have access to 100 credits per month for inviting connections to follow their page.

While it costs one credit to send each invite, LinkedIn returns credits if invites are accepted. That means you can send more than 100 invites per month if your connections accept some of them.

It’s worth noting that LinkedIn page invitation credits don’t roll over. In other words, you can’t save up to two hundred credits and go on a mass-invitation spree.

Credits left unused are essentially wasted since the limit renews on the first day of every month.

Aside from the invitation credit, other restrictions on the LinkedIn page follow invitation are:

  • Admin pages must have less than 100,000 followers to invite connections.
  • You can only send one invite per member.
  • Admin must have more than three connections

Despite these restrictions, LinkedIn users can still opt-out of receiving page follow invitation via the account settings.

Read More: LinkedIn now Considers Dwell Time When Ranking Content

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

No, you don't need a megaphone to promote your content. | Cifotart | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

7 Extra Ways to Promote Your Content and Improve Site Traffic

Edgy UniverseShare
Sammby / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 12 min read

Top 6 Reasons Why Most Paid Ads Launched Today Fail                   

Alexander DeShare
Frederic Legrand - COMEO / Shutterstock.com
Culture 2 min read

New "Learn With Facebook" Initiative to Help People Land Jobs

Rechelle AnnShare
Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

4 Tools to Help you Monitor Your Brand Mentions                           

Chris ParbeyShare
Kavaleuskaya Aksana / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 8 min read

Top SEO Trends to Watch out for in 2020                                           

Rechelle AnnShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Marketing 2 min read

Twitter Revenue Up by 18% Says Q2 Financial Report                     

Sumbo BelloShare
Frederic Legrand - COMEO / Shutterstock.com
Culture 2 min read

Facebook Expects $5 Billion Fine From FTC for Data Privacy Violat...

Rechelle AnnShare
mirtmirt / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

New LinkedIn Tools can Help With Virtual Job Interviews           

Sumbo BelloShare
Igor Y Eros / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

You can now Host Your Virtual Events on LinkedIn                         

Edgy UniverseShare
Ink Drop / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

More Companies to use LinkedIn for Marketing by 2021                 

Edgy UniverseShare
Black Mirror Season 3 Poster | Collider.com
Science 3 min read

New Ransomware 'Ransoc' Extorts Using Social Media                     

William McKinneyShare
A map of social app icons. | Tanuha2001 | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

5 Emerging Social Apps Trends in 2018 so far                                 

Juliet ChildersShare
TheDigitalArtist | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

1.4 Billion Unencrypted User Credentials Found on the Dark Web

Rechelle AnnShare
Ink Drop / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Why LinkedIn was Temporarily De-indexed From Google                   

Sumbo BelloShare
Syda Productions / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

7 Communities Where you can Promote Your Next Content               

Edgy UniverseShare
PureSolution / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Social Listening: What it is and Why it Matters in Your…...

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.