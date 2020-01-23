search
Marketing 2 min read

Featured Snippets now Count as One of Ten Organic Listings

Google has just announced that featured snippets will now be considered one of the ten organic listings found on the first page of SERP.

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Jan 23, 2020 at 6:50 am GMT
AekaPhoto / Shutterstock.com

AekaPhoto / Shutterstock.com

This week, Google rolled out a significant change to how featured snippets work.

Featured snippets refer to the block of information that appears at the top of the search result page.

The information typically includes answers to questions that Google extracted from relevant web pages. Aside from the block of text, snippets also contain the page title and the URL.

Before now, websites that have earned a featured snippet would also appear on the first SERP page. That means Google listed websites with featured snippets twice on its result page, making a total of 11 listings on the first page.

Not anymore.

On Wednesday, Google’s public search liaison, Danny Sullivan, announced that pages that earn a featured snippet would no longer be listed on the first page of Google Search. Instead, the search engine will show these sites at the top of the second page.

Danny Sullivan wrote in the announcement:

“If a web page listing is elevated into the featured snippet position, we no longer repeat the listing in the search results.”

Sullivan further stated that featured snippets now count as one of ten organic listings that appear on the first SERP.

What the Changes in Featured Snippets Mean

For featured snippets owners, it means Google will now only display your URL once on the first SERP, instead of twice.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Google’s announcement is websites on the second result page may now earn featured snippets. Before now, that privilege was reserved for the first pages listings alone.

Google has made several recent changes to its search result page.

Last week, the tech giant rolled out a new look for organic and paid search on desktop. Three days later, It announced the addition of a shopping section to the search result page to enhance user experience.

With the changes to featured snippets, Google hopes to provide more convenient access to information. “This declutters the results & helps users locate relevant information more easily,” Sullivan wrote.

As of January 22, Google had rolled out the change globally.

Read More: How to Optimize Your Content for Voice Search According to Google

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 3 min read

Google Rolls out its September Core Update                                     

Rechelle AnnShare
Skitterphoto / Pixabay
Science 4 min read

The Future of AR: Video Recording Contact Lenses                         

Edgy UniverseShare
sakkmesterke / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Google's Multi-Million Dollar Cold Fusion Project Fails           

Rechelle AnnShare
Artist's design of self-driving car interior. Chesky | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Latest Driverless Cars News: Intel, Police Cars, and More       

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Marketing 2 min read

Google Expands Placement Options for Its App Ads                         

Sumbo BelloShare
Magic Leap | Magicleap.com
Technology 4 min read

Magic Leap Hardware to be Released Within the Next Six Months

Rechelle AnnShare
14398 | Pixabay.com
Marketing 3 min read

The Latest Comprehensive Map of our Social Media Universe       

Chris ParbeyShare
Sakkmesterke | Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

11 Companies set for a Quantum Leap in Computing                         

Zayan GuedimShare
stevepb | Pixabay.com
Marketing 5 min read

10 Ways to Prep Your eCommerce Store for the Holidays               

Chris ParbeyShare
Everything Possible | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

Data Analysis: Competitive Future Employees Will Have This Skill

William McKinneyShare
Francesco Scatena / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Why Lost Link Occurs in Search Engine Optimization                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

Google Assistant can now be Accessed via Free Phone Call in…

Sumbo BelloShare
Willrow Hood | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Twitter Plus Bloomberg for Streaming; What's Next for Fox News

Zayan GuedimShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

Google's WordPress Plugin Site Kit is now out of Beta               

Sumbo BelloShare
mama_mia / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Wants More Site Diversity on its Search Results             

Rechelle AnnShare
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA 19 SEPTEMBER 2017: Prosthetic leg icon set. Para ASEAN athletes use Modern Exoskeleton Prosthetic leg mechanism at the 9th PARA ASEAN Games 2017. | Shahjehan | Shutterstock.com
Technology 9 min read

6 Ways Technology Closes the Ableism gap                                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.