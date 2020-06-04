Google Rolls Out New Featured Snippet Update

Google has announced a Featured Snippet update that would take users to the exact text highlighted for HTML pages. But, it does not apply to all pages.

Google aims to provide the most relevant content to searchers in record time. So, it’s not surprising that the search giant is continually releasing new features to help fulfill its goal.

For a while now, Google has been testing highlighting the most relevant content on a webpage.

It started with the AMP stories back in December 2018. Then, the Search Giant extended its test to HTML pages last year. Now, the feature has gone live on most Google Featured Snippets and web browsers.

In a Twitter announcement, Search Liason at Google, Danny Sullivan said:

“We’ve done this regularly with AMP pages since December 2018. We tested with HTML pages last year, as noted. We now do it regularly HTML pages since last week.”

As we have done with AMP pages since December 2018, clicking on a featured snippet now takes users to the exact text highlighted for HTML pages, when we can confidently determine where the text is, for browsers that support the underlying technology…. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) June 3, 2020

Here’s how it works.

A Featured Snippet Update to Highlight Relevant Content

First, search for a keyword that’ll produce a Featured Snippet on either the desktop or mobile version of Google. Then, click on the snippet.

Upon loading the source webpage, Google may anchor you down or highlight the text in the Featured Snippet for easy access. That means searchers can now skip ads and CTAs to access the relevant content.

According to Google, the new Search feature happens automatically using Scroll To Text for HTML pages. In other words, webmasters don’t need any specific markup to enable the Featured Snippet update.

With that said, the change isn’t happening for all Featured Snippets. It’ll only occur when Google is sure that it can direct the user straight to the relevant portion of the content.

Also, the browser must support the underlying technology for it to work. Otherwise, clicking on a Featured Snippet will take a user to the top of the source web page, says Sullivan.

