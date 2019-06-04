Google Rolls Out June 2019 Core Update to Improve Search Relevance

Google announced through Twitter over the weekend that it’s about to roll out its June 2019 core update on Monday.

As usual, the announcement drew the attention of site owners and administrators, many of which were still skeptical due to the effects of the Florida 2 Update last March and the indexing fiasco this April.

Twitter user @ericmitz reported, in response to Google SearchLiason‘s (@searchliason) tweet, that he’s already seen some changes since Friday.

“Is it actually starting tomorrow or has it already been rolling out since around Friday? We’ve seen a lot of change since around Friday afternoon.”

However, Google’s Danny Sullivan responded and clarified that the update would roll out Monday. He tweeted:

“It’s starting tomorrow, as stated in the tweet. There will also be a follow-up reply to that tweet when it’s actually live, though it might be live a little bit before the follow-up tweet happens.

June 2019 Core Update

As of writing, Google has already confirmed that the June 2019 core update is now live and will be rolling out to the company’s various data centers across the globe in the following days.

Google SearchLiason’s original tweet last Sunday was linked to an old tweet from October 11, 2018, which emphasized the purpose of broad core updates. The tweet read:

“Sometimes, we make broad changes to our core algorithm. We inform about those because the actionable advice is that there is nothing in particular to “fix,” and we don’t want content owners to mistakenly try to change things that aren’t issues….”

Google wants to assure everyone (for the nth time) that there’s no reason to panic at all. According to the search engine giant, broad core updates are released to improve search relevance and not to target low-quality content.

While Google has zero tolerance of low-quality content, it wants its search algorithm to focus more on understanding queries and the context of content rather than excluding spams.

It sounds comforting to know that Google aims to provide users with more relevant search results. However, we’re yet to see how this latest core update will affect site ranking and indexing over the next few days.