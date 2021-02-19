How to Create Good Content for Various Social Platforms

Main Good Content Takeaways:

Creating good content to engage an audience is always a good idea — whether it’s a blog post, Facebook post, or TikTok video. That’s why 60 percent of B2C marketers are committed to content marketing.

Unfortunately, the process is not nearly as simple as it sounds. According to a study, 60 percent of people struggle to produce content consistently. In this post, we will give you helpful tips on how to create good content for various social media platforms, such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

But first, let’s discuss:

What is Good Content?

Good content refers to any original material — videos, images, or text — that goes the extra mile. It relies on analogies and examples from the creator’s experiences to enhance the content’s originality.

Great content should also be actionable. Meaning, it not only answers the viewer or reader’s question, but it also encourages them to take a specific action.

Other characteristics of useful, actionable content include:

Using trustworthy sources

Easy to read

Being grammatically correct

Proper formatting

Perhaps the most essential feature of good content is its relevance to your target audience. This is especially important for blog posts.

Nearly 4 billion people across the world rely on Google to answer their questions. As a result, the search engine rewards the most relevant answers by improving their rankings on the search result page.

The link between high-quality content and search engine optimization (SEO) is beyond question. So, how does it work?

Why Good Content is Good for SEO

Good content can help a website enjoy the full benefits of SEO. That’s because creating relevant and useful content on your website can motivate visitors to stay longer. This is especially true when the content solves a specific problem or answers a question. Chances are the search engine will notice the low bounce rate and increase your search ranking.

Here are other reasons why high-quality content is good for SEO.

1. Quality Content Generates Backlinks

Backlinks — also known as inbound links — refer to links from one website to a specific page on your site.

According to reports, backlinks are one of the top three ranking signals in Google’s search algorithm. In other words, pages with a high number of backlinks tend to have higher organic search engine rankings.

When you create good content, there’s a chance that other websites will link back to your page.

2. High-Quality Content Provides a Great User Experience

Last year, Google has announced that page experience would become an essential ranking factor in 2021. Yes, these include the page speed, responsiveness, and visual stability.

However, your article’s readability can also go a long way in improving the user experience on your page.

An article with a good readability score engages readers and encourages them to stay longer on your site. As a result, your bounce and exit rate would improve, which will be good for your SEO.

There are so many tools to help you improve the readability and relevance of your content.

For instance, the AI-powered SEO content writing editor INK Pro offers real-time recommendations to help you enhance your content as you work with it. You can use it to ensure that you’re covering other topics that are relevant to your main topic and that all aspects of your content are optimized for your target audience.

3. High Click-Through-Rate

Google considers a high CTR as a vital ranking factor for websites. The more you get searchers to click on your link, the higher your chances of getting better rankings on the search engine.

Again, users will only click on your site’s link if your content is relevant to their query.

As you can see, search engine optimization can’t work without good content to support it. Both elements complement each other.

So far, we’ve only focused on good content writing. However, the features of high-quality content vary across several social platforms.

For example, good Facebook posts are not the same as excellent LinkedIn posts.

What is Good Content for Instagram?

Instagram is a highly visual social media app. So, good content for this platform would involve uploading eye-catching and engaging videos and images that reflect your style. You also have to include the right captions and hashtags to ensure that your content reaches the right audience.

So, how do you get the right images for your Instagram pages? Two words— stock images.

In recent times, stock images have developed a bit of a bad rep among Instagram marketers. However, these images can help create a unique visual content style.

This is especially true when you combine stock photos with other image templates.

The good news is you don’t have to break the bank to access stock images. Companies that are on a budget can quickly download high-quality free photos from Unsplash or Stocksnap.io.

What’s Good Content for TikTok?

Good content for TikTok involves creating a short-form video—about 15 to 60 seconds long— that showcases your interests. It includes dancing, cracking jokes, lip-syncing, and performing pranks, among others. Indeed, some of the most engaging TikTok content revolves around granting immediate gratification.

Other ideas for creative TikTok videos are:

Educational videos

Videos about special occasions

Covering current events

Tutorial videos

Another option is to create a viral craze or join an existing one, such as a dance or song challenge.

As said earlier, TikTok videos are relatively short. As a result, it doesn’t require the same amount of effort or planning that goes into creating content for YouTube.

How to Create Good Content for YouTube

Creating good YouTube content begins with identifying trending subjects and connecting with viewers at an emotional level. That way, they’re more likely to share your content on social media pages. Another option is to create an ongoing series that could potentially go viral.

Here are other ways to create videos with stronger engagement and extend your average minutes watched metric.

1. Know Your Audience

As a video creator on YouTube, you should be able to describe your audience in detail. These include their age, location, and interests.

More importantly, it would be best to study the problems that your audience is looking to solve. That way, you can use trigger words that’ll capture their attention in your video content.

2. Pay Attention to the Pre-Production Process

Creating quality video begins with pre–production planning.

First, consider creating a list of all the different shots required to create an engaging video. The next step is the storyboard —a drawing of complex shots or transitions.

Besides the primary footage, you may need additional recordings that’ll bring life to your story in the editing stage.

3. Provide a Reason to Stick Around

According to a recent study, the average human attention span has fallen from 12 seconds to eight seconds.

That means you have a limited period to convince your audience to stick around. So, spend the first five to ten seconds of your video explaining why they should keep watching.

Indeed, a quick outline at the beginning of your video content could make your audience stay till the end.

4. Headlines and Descriptions Matter

Engaging content is vital for the success of any video creator on YouTube.

However, creating a way for the right audience to find your content is equally essential. So, a good practice is to include the keywords that people are searching for in your headlines, descriptions, and tags.

If you’re unsure how to do this, consider using Google’s keyword tool to determine your word selection’s popularity.

How to Create Good Content for Facebook

As in other social media platforms, creating good Facebook posts begins with knowing your audience. That way, you can develop content that genuinely interests your customers and clients. Providing valuable information to your readers is a quick way to earn their trust. Furthermore, it can also help build a stronger relationship with current and prospective customers.

Here are other tips to help you create good content for Facebook.

1. Post a Variety of Content

Facebook provides ample opportunities to share various media content. So, rather than posting your regular text, consider mixing things up a little. You could share:

Photos

Videos

Blog post

Press releases

Facebook Stories

Almost three billion active users rely on Facebook for various media content.

For example, 36 percent of Facebook users get news from the social media platform. Likewise, roughly 500 million people use Facebook Stories every day.

Besides increasing engagement, sharing a variety of content could help you reach a broader audience.

2. Don’t Overdo it

Increasing the frequency of your Facebook post may seem like a brilliant idea. However, research from the University of Colorado Denver Business School suggests otherwise.

According to the study, one primary reason for unfriending someone on Facebook is frequent, uninteresting posts.

Rather than plaster your fans’ news feed with a boring post, consider the timing. A basic knowledge of the best times to post on Facebook could make all the difference.

3. Don’t Underestimate Video Content

Internet users are consuming more video content than ever before. As a result, the popularity of live video format — such as Facebook Live — has surged in recent times.

Despite the popularity that Facebook Live has generated, less than one percent of businesses are using it daily.

However, using the live video to interact with your followers provides an opportunity to determine what they want to see. It’s also one of the most convenient ways to build trust.

4. Try Contests

Contests are fun, exciting events that are designed to engage social media followers.

For example, an essay, photo, or video content could raise your Facebook engagement level higher than ever. Conversely, hosting content so often could also make it less effective.

As such, the right balance could entail incorporating seasonal events into your contest. For example, you could host a “Cutest Pet Costume” contest for Halloween.

How to Create Good Content for LinkedIn

High-quality posts on LinkedIn is well-written, relevant, and helpful. It also includes an engaging headline and compelling statistics to back up your points. Also, high-quality LinkedIn posts usually cover industry topics. That’s because it’s a quick way to establish yourself as an expert in your field. Finally, don’t forget to add appropriate images and videos.

Let’s break down these tips.

1. Use Engaging Headlines

An engaging headline is vital if you hope to reach more individuals on your LinkedIn page.

According to Copyblogger, roughly 80 percent of a sites’ visitors will read the headline. However, only about 20 percent will go on to finish the article.

So, there’s no denying that a magnetic headline is necessary to keep your audience engaged. But how do you create one?

The trick is to make your headline snappy, clear, and creative.

Also, it would be best to analyze your headline using an AI-powered writing software such as INK Pro. That way, you can identify the specific words that would appeal to your audience’s emotions.

2. Use Compelling Statistics in your Content

Are you wondering how to make your LinkedIn content seem more authoritative? Throw in some statistics.

People love stats, and the reason is not far-fetched — you can’t argue with numbers. That means adding relevant statistics to your LinkedIn posts would help establish your expertise and knowledge in your chosen field.

Even better, using numbers makes you appear well-informed in your industry. Some statistical content that you can share on the professional networking platform include:

Articles

Case studies

White Papers

Branded infographics

Excellent sources of statistics include Census, Statista, Knoema, Gapminder, among others.

3. Images and Videos on LinkedIn Posts

Since LinkedIn is a straight-laced professional platform, adding images and videos may seem like a bad idea. But that’s not the case.

According to LinkedIn, posts that contain images typically have twice as high a comment rate. What’s more, videos get five times more engagement on LinkedIn, and Live Video receives 24 times more.

Besides the newsfeed posts, you can also use videos in your profile/page, LinkedIn Publisher, and LinkedIn Learning.

Also, you can upload the videos via links from some of the most popular streaming sites. These include YouTube, U stream, and Vimeo, to name a few.

Wrapping Up: Consistency is Key

Imagine for a moment that you post high-quality, engaging content on your YouTube, Facebook, or LinkedIn page. After that, you went silent for several months. You’ll most likely lose your audience’s interest.

So, pick a consistent time and day to share your content with your followers. Consider creating a content schedule to help keep things organized.

For example, posting on the same day and time every week can help your audience cultivate the habit of tuning in. That trust can eventually translate into conversions and sales.

