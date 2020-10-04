10 Best Content Writing Courses for Beginners

Finding the best content writing courses online can help refine your writing skills. Here are ten courses that you can take from the comforts of your home.

Main Takeaways:

Content writing is the process of providing relevant content for digital marketing purposes.

is the process of providing relevant content for purposes. A c ontent writing course can help develop your skill.

can help develop your skill. Your course content must contain the specific skill that you wish to learn.

Other things to consider before selecting content writing courses are the description, venue, and format.

are the description, venue, and format. Platforms such as Udemy, Hubspot, and Skillshare offer free content writing courses.

You’ll also find paid content writing courses with certification on EDX, Coursera, and Udemy.

In the past, you had to enroll in a college program to take content writing courses. But that’s no longer the case. Thanks to the internet, thousands of tutorials are now available in an extensive array of formats.

For this reason, knowing which course to take from these endless selections can be a bit challenging for beginners. That’s where this post comes in.

What is Content Writing?

Content writing refers to the process of providing relevant content for the web. It entails planning, writing, and editing materials — such as blog posts, scripts, podcast, to name a few — to inform people about something or for digital marketing purposes. Content writing is also a quick way to increase organic traffic.

That’s why 76% of marketers use organic traffic as the key metric to measure their content’s success.

However, creating content that converts can seem challenging, especially for beginners. However, choosing the right course could ease the learning process.

How do I Choose Content Writing Courses?

When picking a content writing course, some factors to consider are the content, the course description, the format, and the duration. Let’s delve a little deeper.

1. The Course Content

Before picking a content writing course, you may want to identify the skill you hope to acquire. This part also involves determining the type of content writing project to study.

Sounds simple enough, right? No, not really.

It begins with a realistic assessment of how you already write, including your shortcomings. Using this information, you can then find the course content that addresses your flaws.

2. The Course Description

The term “content writing courses” is relatively broad. It could include writing a press release, newsletter, social media post, or script for a YouTube video.

So, examine the description of any course that you’re considering. Not only should it contain the objectives, but the description should also give you an idea of what you’ll learn.

Again, compare the description with what you already know. If you notice any knowledge gap, consider taking the course to fill it.

3. The Course Venue

There’s no denying that live courses have some advantages over online courses.

For one, it encourages discussions and peer critiques. Besides the camaraderie, live settings give you direct access to the instructor to ask questions and get instant feedback.

However, the current pandemic raises the need for social distancing. As such, online courses may be a better idea.

4. Course Format

Several content writing courses come in a passive format.

That means the instructor simply presents information about the course for the students to digest. Such information usually comes in the form of an eBook, audio, video, or a series of web pages.

While the passive format is useful in specific situations, it might not be an ideal choice when acquiring a new skill. That’s where the interactive format shines.

Like the passive, the interactive format also presents information in different media.

However, this approach also guides beginners on ways to put they’re learning to practice. So, not only will you learn about content writing, but you’ll even know how to use the skill.

Now, for the million-dollar question:

How Do I Learn Content Writing for Free?

Several online platforms — such as EDX, Udemy, Skillshare, and Hubspot, offer free content writing courses for beginners. Consider the courses outlined below.

Description: This Skillshare course extends beyond mere content writing. Instead, it aims to boost the publisher’s overall blogging efforts by mapping out content and planning.

Besides learning how to create quality content regularly, you’ll also discover ways to capitalize on trends to increase visibility. As such, this course is ideal for beginners as well as brands looking for more buzz.

Facilitator: It’s an online Skillshare class by Andrea Goulet Ford, Co-founder, and CEO of Corgibytes.

Course Period: 57 minutes

Description: This certification course provides an overview of how it becomes effective at content marketing.

For example, you’ll learn how to leverage the power of storytelling in content writing. Another lesson explores how marketers can plan a long-term content strategy. Other lessons include:

Generating Content Ideas

Creating Topic Clusters and Pillar Pages

How to Effectively Promote Content

Measuring and Analyzing your Content

There are a total of 12 courses by various instructors. At the end of the course, you should become a better and more strategic marketer

Facilitator: Hubspot

Course Duration: 6:20 hours

Description: SEO Training course focuses on the search engine optimization aspect of content marketing.

For example, you’ll learn to figure out the key phrases your customers use in search engines. You can then use this information in an SEO editor, such as INK, to create relevant content.

Some of the lessons include:

Competitive analysis

Local and Mobile SEO

How to use Google Analytics

Most Effective SEO Strategies

Social media managers, executives, and entry-level marketing employees will benefit from this course.

Facilitator: SEO Training is a Udemy class by Eric Schwartzman

Course Duration: 9:29 hours

Description: Quick Spout University is a learning hub with an extensive library of videos for content marketing.

Since the course is ideal for beginners, you don’t need prior knowledge to enroll for the program. What’s more, you can implement what you learn into your content strategy to attract leads almost instantly.

Note that you don’t need to create an account or submit an email address to start learning at Quick Sprout University.

Facilitator: Neil Patel

Course Duration: No fixed period.

Description: Fundamentals of Digital Marketing extends beyond mere content writing. It’s a 26-modules course that provides an in-depth knowledge of digital marketing.

So, besides content marketing, you’ll also learn how to:

Use Search Ads

Use Google to improve brand visibility

Get noticed with social media

Advertise on other websites

Also, the course provides real-life examples to help you understand. Fundamentals of Digital marketing is accredited by the Interactive Advertising Bureau Europe and The Open University.

Facilitator: Google

Course Duration: 40 hours

Since the courses outlined above are available for free, the format is relatively passive. To access more interactive content writing courses, you may have to part with some money.

Paid Content Writing Courses to Consider

Description: As the title implies, the course can teach you how to write killer content for the web. That way, you’ll not only win more audience, but your website will attract more traffic too.

It covers content writing basics and explores how to write content for blogs, websites, and eBooks. As such, it’s ideal for freelance writers that are just starting their career.

As in other paid content writing courses on Udemy, you’ll get a certificate on completion.

Facilitator: It’s is a Udemy class by Steve McDonald

Duration: 3 hours

Price: $22.99

Description: This content writing course is designed with SEO in mind. In other words, it provides insight into the type of posts that Google ranks in its search results.

Individuals who enroll in the course will learn how to analyze their content and make it better. They’ll also know what link baits are and why they’re essential.

By the end of the course, you should be able to create posts that visitors would want to share.

Facilitator: The course is a Udemy class by Andrew Williams

Duration: 4.5 hours

Price: $18.99

Description: This is arguably one of the best content writing specializations you’ll find on the internet.

It examines ways to implement storytelling into content writing strategy. You’ll also learn some actionable ways to grow internal and external audiences and extend your content’s reach.

The specialization breaks down content strategy into a series of 4 courses, including one summary. So, if you don’t want to enroll for the entire specialization, you can pick where to begin.

What’s more, the courses are available in multiple languages. These include English, French, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, and German.

Facilitator: It’s an online class on Coursera by Northwestern University

Duration: 4 months at the suggested 1 hour per week.

Price: $49 per month

Description: This content marketing focuses primarily on creating world class content for search engines and social media platforms.

However, it also explores influencer marketing and how to use it to drive visibility. You’ll also find out how to use this marketing approach to establish a website’s authority.

Like most classes on Coursera, this course is available in all major languages.

Facilitator: The University of California Davis offers the course on Coursera.

Duration: 18 hours

Price: $49 per month

Description: The goal of this course is to help you find your voice as a blogger, business writer, and non-fiction writer. It’s a content writing course shares the secret of persuasion, among other things such as:

Knowing your reader

How to craft sentences that sing

Incorporating stories into your business and technical writing

The course was designed for beginners. So, you only need a grasp of the English language and a willingness to practice what you’ve learned.

Facilitator: The course is a Udemy class by Clare Lynch.

Duration: 5.5 hours

Price: $28.99

Wrapping Up: Enrolling for Content Writing Courses

At this point, you’ve read our guide on the best content writing courses for beginners. So, you should know which is ideal for your objective, whether it’s the paid or free courses.

You can enroll for any of these courses online and study then at your own pace. In the end, you might even get a certificate for your effort. But more importantly, you would have learned a useful skill.

Read More: The Best Copywriting Courses for Beginners