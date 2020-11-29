What is E-Marketing? Here's How it Works and Why you Need it

Main E-marketing Takeaways:

The word e-marketing is more known as online marketing, internet marketing, or web marketing. But whatever you choose to call it, there’s no denying that this marketing approach is important today. That’s because consumers are always online.

According to Statista, almost 4.57 billion people — 59 percent of the global population — were active internet users as of July 2020. So, as a business, it makes sense that you would want to meet the consumers where they spend their time. And that’s where e-marketing comes in.

What is E-Marketing?

E-marketing refers to the process of using the internet and digital technologies, such as mobile phones and desktops, to promote products and services. It’s a broad field that involves attracting customers via various online channels. These include content marketing, social media, email, search platforms, pay-per-click advertising, and more.

As you can imagine, online marketing offers tons of advantages over the traditional form of marketing. For instance, the response is more instantaneous. You could upload content into social media, and it would reach millions of customers overnight. It’s also more cost-efficient and less risky.

There’s also the fact that e-marketing methods work round the clock. Whether you’re sleeping, down with a cold, or attending a meeting, your campaign will continue to produce the desired result.

What are the Types of E-Marketing?

There are several approaches to using the web for promoting products or services. These include email marketing, social media marketing, video marketing, search engine marketing, and affiliate marketing. On the other hand, other types of web marketing include content marketing, influencer marketing, and paid advertising.

Let’s delve a little deeper.

1. Email Marketing

Email remains one of the most worthwhile online marketing strategies today. In fact, an email generates $38 for every $1 spent — an astounding 3,800 percent return-on-investment.

As the name implies, email marketing involves using email to send promotional messages to customers. Along with advertisement, brands use the medium to request business or solicit donations or sales.

2. Social Media Marketing

Social media marketing is the process of using social media platforms and websites to promote products and services. Some of these platforms include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, to name a few.

As a company, you can use this online marketing method for any of the following.

Build your brand

Connect with your audience

Drive traffic to your website

Increase sales

And it works too. According to an Adobe report, social media is the most relevant advertising channel for 50 percent of Gen Z and 42 percent of millennials.

Note that influencer marketing is a form of social media marketing.

3. Video Marketing

Video marketing involves creating, curating, and utilizing video content to market products or services to your target audience.

The primary purpose of video marketing is to increase engagement using social activity around a specific video. It also provides a quick and easy way to educate potential customers.

That’s why marketers who use videos grow revenue 49 percent faster than those who don’t.

4. Search Engine Marketing

As the name implies, search engine marketing is the promotion of websites by increasing their visibility on search engine result pages. Unlike search engine optimization, SEM refers primarily to paid advertising.

Like the other e-marketing types on this list, SEM is a worthwhile investment. According to a report, businesses make an average of $3 in revenue for every $1.60 they spend on Google Ads.

One reason SEM is so effective is that it provides a quick way to reach customers that are searching for a product. So, the buyers are usually more likely to make a purchase.

With that said, maintaining a pay-per-click campaign requires a lot of expertise and time.

5. Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing is performance-based marketing. It’s a process in which an affiliate earns a commission for marketing a company’s product or services.

Affiliate marketing is booming. According to Statista, business spending on affiliate marketing will hit $8.2 billion in the U.S. by 2022.

Brands can partner with creators on video platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, or Snapchat on their affiliate marketing projects.

What are the Benefits of E-Marketing?

E-marketing’s primary benefit is that it aligns with the way consumers make purchasing decisions. According to Gartner, more consumers now use social media and search engines to research products and prices before reaching final decisions. Besides, brands use online marketing for low-cost, personalized communications with customers — moving away from mass marketing.

Here are other benefits of e-marketing.

1. Provides a Global Reach

Thanks to e-marketing, small businesses on a limited budget can have a truly global reach.

While traditional marketing methods can provide a global reach, the process is costly. As a result, it’s reserved for large corporations and multinationals with big marketing budgets.

However, e-marketing provides an avenue for smaller businesses to gain a global reach. From social media platforms to search engines, these channels can enable you to reach customers from all parts of the world.

2. Low Cost

The traditional form of advertising is significantly more expensive than internet marketing.

Adage’s data suggests that a business paid an average of $115,000 for national 30-second ad airings in 2019. Furthermore, a 30-second Super Bowl ad can cost as much as $5.25 million.

With e-marketing, brands can avoid the excessive cost and still enjoy a worthwhile return-on-investment.

In a study, CMOs reported an overall average social media ROI of 95 percent. Even better, nearly 30 percent of the respondents reported an ROI of at least 150 percent.

3. Personalization of Offers

Businesses that are using e-marketing can tailor their advertising technique to suit their target audiences’ needs.

It usually begins with building a profile of customer’s purchase history and preferences by tracking the web pages that they visit. After that, you can make targeted offers that reflect their interest.

Online marketing also enables brands to send personalized messages to customers to inspire brand loyalty.

4. Build Relationship with Customers

Brands use various online platforms to build relationships with customers and boost retention levels.

When customers visit your online store, the communication doesn’t have to end after a purchase. Instead, you could send a follow-up email to confirm transactions and thank the customers.

You could also send regular personalized offer messages to maintain the budding relationship.

5. Social Media Influence

Online marketing allows brands to take advantage of the growing importance of social media.

According to reports, over 3.81 billion people in the world use social media. What’s more, an average internet user has roughly 8.6 social media accounts in 2020.

As such, brands are taking leveraging social media influence to increase sales. That’s why over 50 million small businesses use Facebook Pages to connect with their customers.

Final Word: How do I do E-Marketing?

The quickest way to dive into e-marketing is to get involved in social media. Consider opening an account for your brand across multiple social media platforms. You may also want to use social media dashboards such as HootSuite and SproutSocial.

After that, consider launching a blog to bolster your marketing initiative. That’s because brands with blog sites experience twice as much email traffic as businesses that don’t.

But you don’t have to rely on your company blog alone. Guest blogging is also a viable marketing strategy. You could reach more audience by contributing relevant guest posts to other more popular blogs.

Finally, pay attention to the analytics. That way, you can identify the channels that send more web traffic and invest more in it.

At the same time, it allows you to discard the online channels that aren’t delivering results.

